244 S. REYNOLD ST #404

Alexandria - Landmark, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Fireplace, Pool, Balcony, Penthouse View - Two Bedrooms/Two Bath Condo. A Beautiful garden welcomes you home leading to the elevator to whisk you away to your penthouse view condo. This unique condo offers privacy with no units on either side or above you! Walk into the welcoming foyer which opens to the living room with the warmth of a wood burning fireplace. The dining area is open to the living area which makes it great for entertaining. The living area sliding doors allows a sun to fill the room from the private balcony. The Balcony offers an outdoor storage closet that is great for your bicycle and other items. The galley kitchen awaits for you with a pass-through to the living area. The kitchen offers a range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. A stackable washer and dryer in unit. A hallway full bath is available to you and your guests. The guest bedroom offers large windows allowing the morning light with a large closet. The large master bedroom opens to a dressing area with built in dressers allowing you into the Master Bath. Your small pet is welcomed. The unit is steps away to the elevator and trash shoot. The private community pool is open during the summer months and offers bathrooms dressing area and poolside sunbathing areas. The Metro bus stop is right at the entrance to the complex. Close by are many restaurants, Pet Park, Safeway Grocery, CVS, Golds Gym, BJ Wholesale Club, Unleashed by Petco and Gas Service Stations. Move In Ready



***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650, MINIMUM INCOME WITH NO DEBT $61,500 TO QUALIFY***



CONTACT CRAIG SHIREMAN at Chatel Real Estate at Craig@Chatel.us for viewing or questions



