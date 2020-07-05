All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
244 S. REYNOLD ST #404
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

244 S. REYNOLD ST #404

244 S Reynolds St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

244 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alexandria - Landmark, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Fireplace, Pool, Balcony, Penthouse View - Two Bedrooms/Two Bath Condo. A Beautiful garden welcomes you home leading to the elevator to whisk you away to your penthouse view condo. This unique condo offers privacy with no units on either side or above you! Walk into the welcoming foyer which opens to the living room with the warmth of a wood burning fireplace. The dining area is open to the living area which makes it great for entertaining. The living area sliding doors allows a sun to fill the room from the private balcony. The Balcony offers an outdoor storage closet that is great for your bicycle and other items. The galley kitchen awaits for you with a pass-through to the living area. The kitchen offers a range, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. A stackable washer and dryer in unit. A hallway full bath is available to you and your guests. The guest bedroom offers large windows allowing the morning light with a large closet. The large master bedroom opens to a dressing area with built in dressers allowing you into the Master Bath. Your small pet is welcomed. The unit is steps away to the elevator and trash shoot. The private community pool is open during the summer months and offers bathrooms dressing area and poolside sunbathing areas. The Metro bus stop is right at the entrance to the complex. Close by are many restaurants, Pet Park, Safeway Grocery, CVS, Golds Gym, BJ Wholesale Club, Unleashed by Petco and Gas Service Stations. Move In Ready

***MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650, MINIMUM INCOME WITH NO DEBT $61,500 TO QUALIFY***

CONTACT CRAIG SHIREMAN at Chatel Real Estate at Craig@Chatel.us for viewing or questions

(RLNE4667613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have any available units?
244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have?
Some of 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 currently offering any rent specials?
244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 is pet friendly.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 offer parking?
No, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 does not offer parking.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have a pool?
Yes, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 has a pool.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have accessible units?
No, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 S. REYNOLD ST #404 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University