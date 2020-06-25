2409 Richmond Hwy 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage hot tub tennis court

Unit 101 Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Modern Condo - Property Id: 128292



Modern Potomac Yard Condo ; available July



Built in 2016, this modern, impeccably-kept condo boasts two stories, 3 upper-level bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9-foot ceilings, balcony, driveway, garage.



Lower level ; Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, granite counters, farm sink, abundant cabinets and lighting, pantry, dining area, living area, natural sunlight, hardwood floors, storage closet. Half bath. Garage has built-in storage and finished floor.



Upper level ; Master with attached bath, double sinks, spa-like shower, two walk-in closets and linen closets. Bed #2 large window and walk-in closet. Bed #3 large window and closet. Guest bath. High-end washer/dryer.



Walkable to Del Ray, Target, and Giant. Minutes from Old Town. Community amenities include trails, tennis & basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, playground with spray park.



$3,600/month. Unfurnished. Tenant pays electric, gas, water. Owner pays HOA and condo. Tenant pays gas, water, electric.

No Pets Allowed



