2409 Richmond Hwy 101
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2409 Richmond Hwy 101

2409 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Unit 101 Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Modern Condo - Property Id: 128292

Modern Potomac Yard Condo ; available July

Built in 2016, this modern, impeccably-kept condo boasts two stories, 3 upper-level bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 9-foot ceilings, balcony, driveway, garage.

Lower level ; Gourmet kitchen with open floor plan, granite counters, farm sink, abundant cabinets and lighting, pantry, dining area, living area, natural sunlight, hardwood floors, storage closet. Half bath. Garage has built-in storage and finished floor.

Upper level ; Master with attached bath, double sinks, spa-like shower, two walk-in closets and linen closets. Bed #2 large window and walk-in closet. Bed #3 large window and closet. Guest bath. High-end washer/dryer.

Walkable to Del Ray, Target, and Giant. Minutes from Old Town. Community amenities include trails, tennis & basketball courts, soccer and baseball fields, playground with spray park.

$3,600/month. Unfurnished. Tenant pays electric, gas, water. Owner pays HOA and condo. Tenant pays gas, water, electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128292
Property Id 128292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have any available units?
2409 Richmond Hwy 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have?
Some of 2409 Richmond Hwy 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Richmond Hwy 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 offers parking.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have a pool?
No, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have accessible units?
No, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Richmond Hwy 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
