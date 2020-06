Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in the heart of Potomac Yard built in 2016. White cabinets with granite countertops, built in gas range, stainless steel appliances and tons of storage! Master bath boasts frameless shower and dual vanity. Balcony off the master to have your morning coffee. One garage space with a driveway attached. Location is easy access to National Airport, the Pentagon, Old Town and DC.