2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated guest suite

Amazing location in the heart of Potomac Yard. Easy access to National Landing, the Pentagon, DC, Reagan Airport, and Old Town Alexandria! Gorgeous 4 bed/ 3.5 bath townhome with all the upgrades and a detached 2 car garage and in law suite. Gourmet kitchen complete with a subzero fridge, Jenn-air appliances and three ovens is perfect for any aspiring chef. Open floor plan allows for easy living. The second floor hosts the master suite and den which includes exceptional closet space and an expansive master bath. On the third floor you'll find two bedrooms and an additional living space with it's own wet bar. The flight of stairs leading up takes you to the rooftop deck which is perfect for entertaining throughout spring, summer and fall. Separately, on top of the detached two car garage, you'll find an additional living space with the guest suite above which has it's own full bath and wet bar. Upgrades throughout the home are not limited to the antibacterial air cleaner, hickory floors, tankless water heater with added filtration for soft water.