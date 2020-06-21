All apartments in Alexandria
2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD

2404 Main Line Boulevard · (703) 535-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2404 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Amazing location in the heart of Potomac Yard. Easy access to National Landing, the Pentagon, DC, Reagan Airport, and Old Town Alexandria! Gorgeous 4 bed/ 3.5 bath townhome with all the upgrades and a detached 2 car garage and in law suite. Gourmet kitchen complete with a subzero fridge, Jenn-air appliances and three ovens is perfect for any aspiring chef. Open floor plan allows for easy living. The second floor hosts the master suite and den which includes exceptional closet space and an expansive master bath. On the third floor you'll find two bedrooms and an additional living space with it's own wet bar. The flight of stairs leading up takes you to the rooftop deck which is perfect for entertaining throughout spring, summer and fall. Separately, on top of the detached two car garage, you'll find an additional living space with the guest suite above which has it's own full bath and wet bar. Upgrades throughout the home are not limited to the antibacterial air cleaner, hickory floors, tankless water heater with added filtration for soft water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
