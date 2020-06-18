All apartments in Alexandria
2320 SANFORD STREET
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:51 PM

2320 SANFORD STREET

2320 Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Sanford Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly charming 3-level townhome, in the heart of Del Ray, Alexandria. Newly renovated: contemporary paint colors, recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, upgraded/new stainless steel appliances and modern touches everywhere you look. A finished basement bonus room and a 1- car garage make this home a rare find. Just three blocks from "The Avenue" where you can walk to a host of restaurants like Del Ray Pizza, Evening Star, and popular outdoor spots like Front Porch and The Garden. Minutes from Dairy Godmother. Near Braddock and King Street Metro Stations. A short metro ride to National Airport and the Pentagon. Walking distance to the bus stop. Lease options available: 12, 24, and 36 mon. Available - March 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have any available units?
2320 SANFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2320 SANFORD STREET have?
Some of 2320 SANFORD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 SANFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2320 SANFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 SANFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2320 SANFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 SANFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 SANFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

