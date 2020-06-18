2320 SANFORD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Truly charming 3-level townhome, in the heart of Del Ray, Alexandria. Newly renovated: contemporary paint colors, recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, upgraded/new stainless steel appliances and modern touches everywhere you look. A finished basement bonus room and a 1- car garage make this home a rare find. Just three blocks from "The Avenue" where you can walk to a host of restaurants like Del Ray Pizza, Evening Star, and popular outdoor spots like Front Porch and The Garden. Minutes from Dairy Godmother. Near Braddock and King Street Metro Stations. A short metro ride to National Airport and the Pentagon. Walking distance to the bus stop. Lease options available: 12, 24, and 36 mon. Available - March 1, 2020