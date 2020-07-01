2310 SANFORD STREET

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Available February 1st, 2020 - Luxury 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse just minutes to the "Avenue". Fully renovated European style eat-in kitchen with stunning Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel high-end appliances, and modern high gloss Ikea Cabinets. The main level has a spacious open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. The Third floor - 3 bedroom 2 bath layout with Master Suite. Bottom floor has the 4th bedroom perfect for guest and there is a bonus room for an office or additional storage. Minutes to DC, Amazon H2, Pentagon, and Old Town. Lease options 12, 24, 36 month options available. Available to view 2-4 PM, this Sunday 1/3/2020.