Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:37 PM

2310 SANFORD STREET

2310 Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Sanford Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available February 1st, 2020 - Luxury 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse just minutes to the "Avenue". Fully renovated European style eat-in kitchen with stunning Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel high-end appliances, and modern high gloss Ikea Cabinets. The main level has a spacious open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. The Third floor - 3 bedroom 2 bath layout with Master Suite. Bottom floor has the 4th bedroom perfect for guest and there is a bonus room for an office or additional storage. Minutes to DC, Amazon H2, Pentagon, and Old Town. Lease options 12, 24, 36 month options available. Available to view 2-4 PM, this Sunday 1/3/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have any available units?
2310 SANFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2310 SANFORD STREET have?
Some of 2310 SANFORD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 SANFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2310 SANFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 SANFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 SANFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 SANFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 SANFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

