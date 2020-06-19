2212 Potomac Ave # 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

Sunlight Filled, New, Luxury Condo in Potomac Yard. Faces 24 Acre Park. Short Walk to Metro or 2 Blocks to Rapid Transit Bus (Metro Station Connector). 2 miles to Reagan National Airport, Pentagon, Crystal City. 3 Miles to Washington, DC. Energy Star Certified, Low Utility bills. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom. High End Designer Finishes, similar to Model Home. Beautiful Cabinets in Gourmet Kitchen. Home is prewired for high speed internet and Cable TV. Close to new shopping, Del Ray and Old Town Alexandria. Great value compared to area apartment rentals.



1 Car Garage Attached, 1 Additional Off Street Parking Spot.



Owner pays for Landscaping, Irrigation, Trash Removal and Snow Removal



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5066049)