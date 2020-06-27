2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

Amenities

This two-level townhome will give you the openness you need to cook while simultaneously entertaining your guests! Stone clad accent walls in living rm, HW FLOORS THROUGHOUT, and the master suite not only has a private balcony, but his/her walk-in closets, as well as an oversized master bathroom w/dual vanities, & glass enclosed shower. Laundry located on bedroom lvl. Need parking for 2 cars?? No problem! Park one car in the driveway, while parking the other in the garage, which leads directly into the kitchen, making unloading groceries a breeze! Potomac Yard is one of the most highly sought-after neighborhoods, especially for the fact that you can easily walk to Del Ray shops/dining, less than 1 mi from airport, and the community walking paths/volleyball & tennis courts/tot lots are all top notch!! Not to mention the property is also conveniently located on the northern part of Alexandria, allowing for easy access for commuters traveling on 66, 395, and 495! Or walk out your door and directly across the street to the metro bus stop! So many reasons to call this place home! Schedule your appointment to view today and you will fall in love!