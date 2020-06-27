All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY

2203 Richmond Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2203 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22301
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This two-level townhome will give you the openness you need to cook while simultaneously entertaining your guests! Stone clad accent walls in living rm, HW FLOORS THROUGHOUT, and the master suite not only has a private balcony, but his/her walk-in closets, as well as an oversized master bathroom w/dual vanities, & glass enclosed shower. Laundry located on bedroom lvl. Need parking for 2 cars?? No problem! Park one car in the driveway, while parking the other in the garage, which leads directly into the kitchen, making unloading groceries a breeze! Potomac Yard is one of the most highly sought-after neighborhoods, especially for the fact that you can easily walk to Del Ray shops/dining, less than 1 mi from airport, and the community walking paths/volleyball & tennis courts/tot lots are all top notch!! Not to mention the property is also conveniently located on the northern part of Alexandria, allowing for easy access for commuters traveling on 66, 395, and 495! Or walk out your door and directly across the street to the metro bus stop! So many reasons to call this place home! Schedule your appointment to view today and you will fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have any available units?
2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 RICHMOND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University