Available February 1st. Lovely Franklin Model 3BR/2.5BA garage townhouse located in the best spot in Cameron Station! Backing to green space & just steps to the pool, gym, basketball court, party room, day care, restaurant, coffee shop & 52-acre park! Free morning & evening shuttle to Metro plus easy Metro bus to Pentagon make this a slam dunk! Easy access to Crystal City / National Landing / Amazon HQ2. Well maintained. Pets case by case. Parking for 2 cars.