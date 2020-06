Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated community garden

Wonderful rental in quiet corner of Yates Gardens! Updated kitchen & baths. 2 gas fireplaces. Spacious lower level den with built-ins, laundry, office area, and full bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level. Private patio with shade tree and landscaped planters. Parking on access road for resident, additional parking readily available on the street. 1 block from the community gardens and Jones Point Park. 24-36 month lease.