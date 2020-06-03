All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

213 Mt Vernon Ave

213 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
DelRay Tower is your perfect luxury living experience in quaint and historic Alexandria where youll find elegant bars, cafes and shopping right in the neighborhood. The bustling urban energy of Washington DC is just a short drive away, taking you to Arlington, Amazon Headquarters, Crystal City Metro and our nations capital. Enjoy expansive views of vibrant downtown from the fabulous rooftop lounge. 24-hour concierge services, premium fitness and conference centers, and the clubhouse offer a unique contemporary atmosphere to your stay in this chic and spacious studio.?

Unit Amenities Include:

* Heating
* In-Unit Laundry
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Distinctive Hardwood Floors
* Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Countertops
* Stainless Steel Appliances?
* Private Balcony
* High Ceilings

Building Amenities Include:?

* 24-Hour Concierge
* Onsite management
* Balconies
* Penthouse Rooftop Sky Lounge with Bar
* Premium Fitness Center with Pool and Clubhouse
* Business Center
* Conference and Theatre Room
* Elevator with Secure Entrance
* Open Green Space with Fire Pits
* Package Services and Storage
* Parking and Detached Garage
* Bicycle storage
* Pet Area
* Trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have any available units?
213 Mt Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have?
Some of 213 Mt Vernon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Mt Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 Mt Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Mt Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Mt Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 213 Mt Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Mt Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 213 Mt Vernon Ave has a pool.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 213 Mt Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Mt Vernon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Mt Vernon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Mt Vernon Ave has units with air conditioning.
