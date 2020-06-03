213 Mt Vernon Ave

Amenities

DelRay Tower is your perfect luxury living experience in quaint and historic Alexandria where youll find elegant bars, cafes and shopping right in the neighborhood. The bustling urban energy of Washington DC is just a short drive away, taking you to Arlington, Amazon Headquarters, Crystal City Metro and our nations capital. Enjoy expansive views of vibrant downtown from the fabulous rooftop lounge. 24-hour concierge services, premium fitness and conference centers, and the clubhouse offer a unique contemporary atmosphere to your stay in this chic and spacious studio.?



Unit Amenities Include:



* Heating

* In-Unit Laundry

* Air Conditioning

* Dishwasher

* Distinctive Hardwood Floors

* Gourmet Kitchen With Granite Countertops

* Stainless Steel Appliances?

* Private Balcony

* High Ceilings



Building Amenities Include:?



* 24-Hour Concierge

* Onsite management

* Balconies

* Penthouse Rooftop Sky Lounge with Bar

* Premium Fitness Center with Pool and Clubhouse

* Business Center

* Conference and Theatre Room

* Elevator with Secure Entrance

* Open Green Space with Fire Pits

* Package Services and Storage

* Parking and Detached Garage

* Bicycle storage

* Pet Area

* Trail