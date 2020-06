Amenities

3BD 2.5 BA.Beautiful open concept living on the main level which is covered with rich wood floors. Kitchen has granite, stainless appliances and ample cabinets. Master bedroom suite has an attached bath with a granite dual vanity and an oversized shower. Laundry located on the upper level. One car garage and you can park on the driveway. Located near Del Ray,Old Town and minutes to Crystal City.