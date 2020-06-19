21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath end unit duplex short distance to King St Metro, Old Town, The Hoffman Center & the Patent Office. Wood floors on the main and upper level, updated baths, remodeled kitchen w/ SS appliance & granite counter-tops, New Island, Newer Windows, Newer A/C, recent boiler. Huge deck. Owner will live in Lower Level In-Law Suite with own private entrance. Move-in-ready and no HOA! Easy access to I-495. This is a prime location with an amazing yard. 2 driveway parking spaces. There is currently an application registered on this property (9/23).