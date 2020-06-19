All apartments in Alexandria
21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY
21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY

21 West Taylor Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

21 West Taylor Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath end unit duplex short distance to King St Metro, Old Town, The Hoffman Center & the Patent Office. Wood floors on the main and upper level, updated baths, remodeled kitchen w/ SS appliance & granite counter-tops, New Island, Newer Windows, Newer A/C, recent boiler. Huge deck. Owner will live in Lower Level In-Law Suite with own private entrance. Move-in-ready and no HOA! Easy access to I-495. This is a prime location with an amazing yard. 2 driveway parking spaces. There is currently an application registered on this property (9/23).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have any available units?
21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have?
Some of 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 W TAYLOR RUN PARKWAY has units with air conditioning.
