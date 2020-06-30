207 Guthrie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Gorgeous Updated Townhome in Alexandria! - Gorgeous updated townhouse with open floor plan and 1,600sq/ft of living space. Your updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and breakfast bar opens up to the bright and airy dining & living rooms with large bay window overlooking rear yard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fully finished lower level family room with second full bath and separate laundry room. Lower level walkouts to relaxing patio and fenced yard. Just one short mile to the new Potomac Yards Center and Metro.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant pays all utilities

Small dogs accepted, no cats.



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee



No Cats Allowed



