207 Guthrie Ave
207 Guthrie Ave

207 Guthrie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

207 Guthrie Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Gorgeous Updated Townhome in Alexandria! - Gorgeous updated townhouse with open floor plan and 1,600sq/ft of living space. Your updated kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and breakfast bar opens up to the bright and airy dining & living rooms with large bay window overlooking rear yard. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fully finished lower level family room with second full bath and separate laundry room. Lower level walkouts to relaxing patio and fenced yard. Just one short mile to the new Potomac Yards Center and Metro.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant pays all utilities
Small dogs accepted, no cats.

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50.00 application fee

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Guthrie Ave have any available units?
207 Guthrie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 207 Guthrie Ave have?
Some of 207 Guthrie Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Guthrie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
207 Guthrie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Guthrie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Guthrie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave offer parking?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave have a pool?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave have accessible units?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Guthrie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Guthrie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

