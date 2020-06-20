19 Auburn Court

Amenities
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are excited to present this Charming Del Ray condo within walking distance of Mt. Vernon Ave, Potomac Yards, W&OD Bike Trail, 4-Mile Run Park and Metroway. Gracious, garden-style 2 Bedroom/1 Bath unit, Freshly Painted, in campus-like setting in sought-after Auburn Village. Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and individually controlled heat and A/C. Easy entertaining in ample-sized living room with separate dining area. Tons of Natural Light, plenty of Storage space and lots and easy Off-Street Parking. Minutes to DC and Old Town. Pets on case by case basis. Application fee $45 per adult. Contact Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 for more information and to schedule a showing.