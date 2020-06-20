All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 19 Auburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
19 Auburn Court
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

19 Auburn Court

19 Auburn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19 Auburn Court, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Marc Perez and Renter's Warehouse are excited to present this Charming Del Ray condo within walking distance of Mt. Vernon Ave, Potomac Yards, W&OD Bike Trail, 4-Mile Run Park and Metroway. Gracious, garden-style 2 Bedroom/1 Bath unit, Freshly Painted, in campus-like setting in sought-after Auburn Village. Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and individually controlled heat and A/C. Easy entertaining in ample-sized living room with separate dining area. Tons of Natural Light, plenty of Storage space and lots and easy Off-Street Parking. Minutes to DC and Old Town. Pets on case by case basis. Application fee $45 per adult. Contact Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Auburn Court have any available units?
19 Auburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Auburn Court have?
Some of 19 Auburn Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Auburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
19 Auburn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Auburn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Auburn Court is pet friendly.
Does 19 Auburn Court offer parking?
No, 19 Auburn Court does not offer parking.
Does 19 Auburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Auburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Auburn Court have a pool?
No, 19 Auburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 19 Auburn Court have accessible units?
No, 19 Auburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Auburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Auburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University