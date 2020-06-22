All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

1862 Potomac Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1862 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful townhome in the sought-after community of Potomac Greens. This property features a private eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a grill deck off the kitchen. You will find hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open floor concept with separate dining room and living room areas and a gas fireplace and a slate hearth. As you make your way to the third level you will find a spacious master bedroom with two walk-through closets and en-suite bath featuring an oversized shower with dual shower heads, dual vanities, and additional linen closet. All three bedrooms have an en-suite bath. The third bedroom that is an open loft area with an additional storage area off the en-suite bath located on the fourth floor. Enjoy the west facing rooftop terrace where you can enjoy gorgeous sunsets in the evening. In the rear of the property you will find a tandem two car garage. Partake in an array of amenities this community has to offer from clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor heated pool and nature trails. Only minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria, and its vibrant waterfront with community shuttle service to the Braddock Road Metro Station; adjacent to the George Washington Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail; only two traffic lights to our Nation~s Capital and Reagan National Airport. Near future home of Amazon HQ2 and Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have any available units?
1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have?
Some of 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
