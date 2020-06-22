1862 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful townhome in the sought-after community of Potomac Greens. This property features a private eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a grill deck off the kitchen. You will find hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open floor concept with separate dining room and living room areas and a gas fireplace and a slate hearth. As you make your way to the third level you will find a spacious master bedroom with two walk-through closets and en-suite bath featuring an oversized shower with dual shower heads, dual vanities, and additional linen closet. All three bedrooms have an en-suite bath. The third bedroom that is an open loft area with an additional storage area off the en-suite bath located on the fourth floor. Enjoy the west facing rooftop terrace where you can enjoy gorgeous sunsets in the evening. In the rear of the property you will find a tandem two car garage. Partake in an array of amenities this community has to offer from clubhouse, exercise room, outdoor heated pool and nature trails. Only minutes from the heart of Old Town Alexandria, and its vibrant waterfront with community shuttle service to the Braddock Road Metro Station; adjacent to the George Washington Parkway and the Mount Vernon bicycle trail; only two traffic lights to our Nation~s Capital and Reagan National Airport. Near future home of Amazon HQ2 and Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.