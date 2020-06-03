All apartments in Alexandria
1804 Potomac Greens Dr.

1804 Potomac Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Great Location!

Spacious, FULLY-FURNISHED modern townhouse situated in the quaint and closed community of Potomac Greens (not Potomac Yard). Beautiful and safe cul-de -sac community.

Minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray

1 mile from Braddock Road Metro

3 miles from DCA Airport

5 miles to the Pentagon and Fort Myer, easy commute to Ft. Belvoir.

Steps from scenic running/biking trails

Plenty of free street parking

Great House!

Spread across 4 floors, this stylishly appointed townhouse is fully equipped and move-in ready.

Fully-outfitted kitchen includes a separate bar nook, a large pantry and a spacious center island with 2 bar stools. Ample counter space, all major and counter top appliancesmicrowave, coffee maker, blender and toasterare included. Dinnerware, serving pieces and food preparation and storage items are also included. Conveniently located off the kitchen is a balcony with a 5 burner gas grill.

Bright, open concept living & dining room includes a large sectional couch and a high top dining set for 4. A 55 LCD TV and a gas fireplace are flanked by custom-made modern shelving. Main floor also includes a powder room.

Master Bedroom suite has bright bay windows and 2 large his-and-her closets. The ensuite master bathroom has double sinks and double showers with built-in benches. Large linen closet and vanity with drawers provide plenty of storage. Second Bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a bathtub. Loft Bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom with a shower. Loft area has an entertainment area with a 46 LCD TV. There is also a study/office nook with a desk. Spacious rooftop terrace has panoramic views of Potomac Yard and the surrounding area.

2 car (stacked) garage with built-in shelving/storage.

call(ilhan)for questions or showing

Swimming pool
Fully equipped fitness facility
Clubhouse/meeting room
Playground and tennis courts
Trash/recycle

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have any available units?
1804 Potomac Greens Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have?
Some of 1804 Potomac Greens Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Potomac Greens Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. has a pool.
Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Potomac Greens Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
