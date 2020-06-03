1804 Potomac Greens Dr.

Amenities

Great Location!



Spacious, FULLY-FURNISHED modern townhouse situated in the quaint and closed community of Potomac Greens (not Potomac Yard). Beautiful and safe cul-de -sac community.



Minutes from Old Town Alexandria and Del Ray



1 mile from Braddock Road Metro



3 miles from DCA Airport



5 miles to the Pentagon and Fort Myer, easy commute to Ft. Belvoir.



Steps from scenic running/biking trails



Plenty of free street parking



Great House!



Spread across 4 floors, this stylishly appointed townhouse is fully equipped and move-in ready.



Fully-outfitted kitchen includes a separate bar nook, a large pantry and a spacious center island with 2 bar stools. Ample counter space, all major and counter top appliancesmicrowave, coffee maker, blender and toasterare included. Dinnerware, serving pieces and food preparation and storage items are also included. Conveniently located off the kitchen is a balcony with a 5 burner gas grill.



Bright, open concept living & dining room includes a large sectional couch and a high top dining set for 4. A 55 LCD TV and a gas fireplace are flanked by custom-made modern shelving. Main floor also includes a powder room.



Master Bedroom suite has bright bay windows and 2 large his-and-her closets. The ensuite master bathroom has double sinks and double showers with built-in benches. Large linen closet and vanity with drawers provide plenty of storage. Second Bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a bathtub. Loft Bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom with a shower. Loft area has an entertainment area with a 46 LCD TV. There is also a study/office nook with a desk. Spacious rooftop terrace has panoramic views of Potomac Yard and the surrounding area.



2 car (stacked) garage with built-in shelving/storage.



call(ilhan)for questions or showing



