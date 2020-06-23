1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Interior courtyard entrance 4-floor townhouse with rooftop deck and a 2-car garage in sought after Potomac Greens. This modern, renovated townhouse features 9 foot ceilings on 3 levels, upgraded stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and a gas fireplace. Potomac Greens is near Old Town off of GW Pkwy and is close to shopping, great restaurants, entertainment, businesses and government offices. It's centrally located yet feels peaceful and secluded. Easy access to all major highways; 66, 95, 395, 495. Capital bikeshare in neighborhood and Braddock metro is just a mile away with shuttle services included in rent. Only 10 minute drive to Arlington/Rosslyn/Clarendon/Crystal City/Washington DC. Within walking distance to Old Town and steps away to vast network of biking/jogging trails. Great neighborhood amenities: gym, swimming pool, very walkable, parks, tennis courts. 18 -36 mo lease agreement acceptable. Owners will consider a pet on a case by case basis.