Location

1740 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Interior courtyard entrance 4-floor townhouse with rooftop deck and a 2-car garage in sought after Potomac Greens. This modern, renovated townhouse features 9 foot ceilings on 3 levels, upgraded stainless appliances, eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and a gas fireplace. Potomac Greens is near Old Town off of GW Pkwy and is close to shopping, great restaurants, entertainment, businesses and government offices. It's centrally located yet feels peaceful and secluded. Easy access to all major highways; 66, 95, 395, 495. Capital bikeshare in neighborhood and Braddock metro is just a mile away with shuttle services included in rent. Only 10 minute drive to Arlington/Rosslyn/Clarendon/Crystal City/Washington DC. Within walking distance to Old Town and steps away to vast network of biking/jogging trails. Great neighborhood amenities: gym, swimming pool, very walkable, parks, tennis courts. 18 -36 mo lease agreement acceptable. Owners will consider a pet on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have any available units?
1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have?
Some of 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 POTOMAC GREENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
