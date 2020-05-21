All apartments in Alexandria
1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE

1725 Braddock Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready fresh and bright 2-level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at Kingsgate. The main floor features an open floor plan, three sided gas fireplace, half bath and hardwood floors. Modern kitchen amenities include stainless appliances and granite countertops overlooking the dining and living room.Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom and walk in closets. Bedroom level washer and dryer. There is one assigned parking space. Close great restaurants, shopping, nearby public transportation, and I-395 and Route 7.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have any available units?
1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have?
Some of 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

