1725 W BRADDOCK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Move in ready fresh and bright 2-level, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at Kingsgate. The main floor features an open floor plan, three sided gas fireplace, half bath and hardwood floors. Modern kitchen amenities include stainless appliances and granite countertops overlooking the dining and living room.Upstairs features two bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom and walk in closets. Bedroom level washer and dryer. There is one assigned parking space. Close great restaurants, shopping, nearby public transportation, and I-395 and Route 7.