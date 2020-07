Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

LOCATION, LOCATION! A real GEM--Shows beautifully--totally renovat--Craftsman maple cabinets,SS app, new flooring, walk in shower, new windows, Energy Star washer/dryer in unit, ceiling fans in LR & BD, Mstr Suite w/walk-in-closet--unique community with on-site office, pool, tennis, free use of party rm & fitness center--walk to Rustico Restaur, bakery, shops, cleaners--1 stoplight to GW Pkwy,easy commute to airport, DC, Pentagon, Old Town & all it has to offer-- metro coming!