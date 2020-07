Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

All the right spaces in all the right places! Move in ready, clean and bright. 5 BR/4.5 BA. Kitchen with abundant storage, a sunny breakfast nook, & island. Deck off the kitchen, patio off LL rec room, & 4th level loft w/ private bath great for guests or home office. Master BR with en suite Bath. l Airport, Old Town Alexandria, 2 lights to DC. Community pool, tennis, tot lot.