All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1628 W ABINGDON DR #202
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

1628 W ABINGDON DR #202

1628 West Abingdon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Northeast Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1628 West Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
tennis court
Virtual showings are available. Take a look at the virtual tour. Light, bright and spacious two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit at Potowmack Crossing. Open living room with custom built-in shelving. The kitchen has been updated with contemporary countertops. Good sized breakfast/dining area off the kitchen. In-unit washer and dryer. One good-sized bedroom has a ceiling fan and the other has a half bathroom ensuite. Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms. Plenty of parking is available on the street with other parking (first come first served) in the community parking lot. The community has a tennis court, pool, fitness room, bike storage and picnic area. Extremely convenient location, just across the road from bike and running trails, close to Old Town and North Old Town shops and restaurants. Easy access to DC, Arlington, and DCA. Short bus ride (or 25-minute walk) to Braddock Road Metro. Bike-friendly environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have any available units?
1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have?
Some of 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 offers parking.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have a pool?
Yes, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 has a pool.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have accessible units?
No, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 W ABINGDON DR #202 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr
Alexandria, VA 22306
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University