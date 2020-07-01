1628 W ABINGDON DR #202

Amenities

Virtual showings are available. Take a look at the virtual tour. Light, bright and spacious two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom unit at Potowmack Crossing. Open living room with custom built-in shelving. The kitchen has been updated with contemporary countertops. Good sized breakfast/dining area off the kitchen. In-unit washer and dryer. One good-sized bedroom has a ceiling fan and the other has a half bathroom ensuite. Plenty of closet space in both bedrooms. Plenty of parking is available on the street with other parking (first come first served) in the community parking lot. The community has a tennis court, pool, fitness room, bike storage and picnic area. Extremely convenient location, just across the road from bike and running trails, close to Old Town and North Old Town shops and restaurants. Easy access to DC, Arlington, and DCA. Short bus ride (or 25-minute walk) to Braddock Road Metro. Bike-friendly environment.