1603 KENWOOD AVE

Available for rent on June 15, 2019, for $1995 per month, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (1086 sq ft) features significant updates and is nestled in a fantastic location, near Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, and is an easy commute to Crystal City/National Landing/Amazon HQ2, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. The beautiful unit features handsome hardwood floors and quaint outdoor patio space, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The unit's updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and a glass tile backsplash. Residents enjoy plenty of local amenities, restaurants, and shops. Don't miss this chance to live in the highly desirable Beverley Hills section of Alexandria, with easy access to public transportation and I-395 from Quaker Lane. Showings are appointment only. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Smoking is not permitted. Please don't hesitate to reach out to the listing agent for appointments or questions.