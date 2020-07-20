All apartments in Alexandria
1603 KENWOOD AVE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

1603 KENWOOD AVE

1603 Kenwood Avenue
Location

1603 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for rent on June 15, 2019, for $1995 per month, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (1086 sq ft) features significant updates and is nestled in a fantastic location, near Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Del Ray, and is an easy commute to Crystal City/National Landing/Amazon HQ2, the Pentagon, and Washington, DC. The beautiful unit features handsome hardwood floors and quaint outdoor patio space, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. The unit's updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and a glass tile backsplash. Residents enjoy plenty of local amenities, restaurants, and shops. Don't miss this chance to live in the highly desirable Beverley Hills section of Alexandria, with easy access to public transportation and I-395 from Quaker Lane. Showings are appointment only. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Smoking is not permitted. Please don't hesitate to reach out to the listing agent for appointments or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have any available units?
1603 KENWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have?
Some of 1603 KENWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 KENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1603 KENWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 KENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 KENWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1603 KENWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 KENWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 1603 KENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1603 KENWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 KENWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 KENWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 KENWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
