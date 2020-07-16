All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 148 N French St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
148 N French St
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

148 N French St

148 North French Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

148 North French Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
French St Apartment - Property Id: 127845

Available Immediately!!!
$1,550 includes all utilities
950 Sqft Spacious 1Bed 1 bath basement apartment in prime Alexandria, VA location. $1,500 includes all utilities.
- Located minutes from 95/395 near the intersection of Duke and Quaker St. zip code 22304 -
- Spacious 950 square feet unit with large living room/ kitchen
- Brand new appliances
- Completely renovated master bath with floor to ceiling subway tile.
- Private laundry
- All utilities included
- Month to month options
- Discount for military personnel and veterans!
- Seeking applicants for single occupancy only.
**cat and dog-friendly requires an additional fee/ deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127845
Property Id 127845

(RLNE4942478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 N French St have any available units?
148 N French St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 148 N French St have?
Some of 148 N French St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 N French St currently offering any rent specials?
148 N French St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 N French St pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 N French St is pet friendly.
Does 148 N French St offer parking?
No, 148 N French St does not offer parking.
Does 148 N French St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 N French St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 N French St have a pool?
No, 148 N French St does not have a pool.
Does 148 N French St have accessible units?
No, 148 N French St does not have accessible units.
Does 148 N French St have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 N French St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 N French St have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 N French St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

London Park Towers Apartments
5375 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlexandria 2 Bedroom Apartments
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Apartments
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University