142 North Union Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 Old Town
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Have you always dreamed of living at the Torpedo Factory? This is you chance to make this beautiful 3 level Town Home your next residence. The unit has been painted top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen and baths. Water heater just replaced. Enjoy the patio and mingle with your neighbors for happy hour. Secured entrance from Union Street with elevator and parking access. Town house is build 3 levels over the street so you don't hear the traffic. You are a block from King Street restaurants and shuttles to metro. Blocks away from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. The best part yet is the park and river across the street. Don't wait too long. Online applications only and processing fee $55 per adult.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 N UNION ST have any available units?
142 N UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 142 N UNION ST have?
Some of 142 N UNION ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 N UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
142 N UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.