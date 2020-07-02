142 N UNION ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Have you always dreamed of living at the Torpedo Factory? This is you chance to make this beautiful 3 level Town Home your next residence. The unit has been painted top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen and baths. Water heater just replaced. Enjoy the patio and mingle with your neighbors for happy hour. Secured entrance from Union Street with elevator and parking access. Town house is build 3 levels over the street so you don't hear the traffic. You are a block from King Street restaurants and shuttles to metro. Blocks away from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. The best part yet is the park and river across the street. Don't wait too long. Online applications only and processing fee $55 per adult.