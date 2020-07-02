All apartments in Alexandria
142 N UNION ST
142 N UNION ST

142 North Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

142 North Union Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Have you always dreamed of living at the Torpedo Factory? This is you chance to make this beautiful 3 level Town Home your next residence. The unit has been painted top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen and baths. Water heater just replaced. Enjoy the patio and mingle with your neighbors for happy hour. Secured entrance from Union Street with elevator and parking access. Town house is build 3 levels over the street so you don't hear the traffic. You are a block from King Street restaurants and shuttles to metro. Blocks away from Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. The best part yet is the park and river across the street. Don't wait too long. Online applications only and processing fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 N UNION ST have any available units?
142 N UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 142 N UNION ST have?
Some of 142 N UNION ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 N UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
142 N UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 N UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 142 N UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 142 N UNION ST offer parking?
Yes, 142 N UNION ST offers parking.
Does 142 N UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 N UNION ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 N UNION ST have a pool?
No, 142 N UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 142 N UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 142 N UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 142 N UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 N UNION ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 N UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 N UNION ST does not have units with air conditioning.

