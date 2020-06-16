All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane

1415 Van Valkenburgh Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1415 Van Valkenburgh Lane, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW BEAUTIFUL 4BR TOWNHOUSE - Gourmet Kitchen & 2 Car Garage (Alexandria, VA) 4BR / 4.5Ba 3,000 ft2 available now - 4BR / 4.5Ba
3,000 ft2

Available to move in Monday August 1st, 2019 (can be flexible on move in date up to September 1st, 2019)

Entire private townhouse for rent - $3,995 per month. 6 month lease or 1 year lease option.

Open House Wednesday July 24 at 6:30-7:30, Saturday, July 27 at 11:30-12:30; Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30-7:30

w/d in unit
attached garage

This ~3k square foot, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse with an attached 2 car garage is located in the lovely Del Ray/Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria. It was built brand new in 2015.

Some of the special features include:

- Gourmet kitchen (4 ovens, gas stove, griddle, 2 sinks, 2 wine fridges, large fridge/freezer, professional extractor/smoke hood, etc)
- FULL media/I.T. wiring (TV/surround sound speakers/ethernet/phone/etc) plus prewiring for cable (Comcast) and Verizon FiOS
- Advanced security system with remote access controls
- Security camera wiring at front door
- Intercom system
- Energy efficient
- Roof terrace with indoor/outdoor gas fireplace
- Deck off of kitchen with gas line for gas grill
- Hardwood floors in common areas/carpet in bedrooms
- Party room on 4th floor with mini kitchen
- Quick walk to Braddock Road Metro
- Easy access to MetroWay Bus

Other Features:

- Gas heating
- Gas water heater
- Washer/dryer
- Spacious closets
- Dual shower heads and sinks in master bathroom
- Three closets in master bedroom
- Sprinkler system
- Smoke/carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and floor (linked together)
- HOA fees included (for trash pickup, landscaping/grounds maintenance, etc)

Unfortunately we do not permit pets or smoking. A security deposit of one month's rent is required at the time of signing the lease.

Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5050986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have any available units?
1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have?
Some of 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane offers parking.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have a pool?
No, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have accessible units?
No, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University