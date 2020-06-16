1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane

Amenities
NEW BEAUTIFUL 4BR TOWNHOUSE - Gourmet Kitchen & 2 Car Garage (Alexandria, VA) 4BR / 4.5Ba 3,000 ft2 available now - 4BR / 4.5Ba
3,000 ft2
Available to move in Monday August 1st, 2019 (can be flexible on move in date up to September 1st, 2019)
Entire private townhouse for rent - $3,995 per month. 6 month lease or 1 year lease option.
Open House Wednesday July 24 at 6:30-7:30, Saturday, July 27 at 11:30-12:30; Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30-7:30
w/d in unit
attached garage
This ~3k square foot, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse with an attached 2 car garage is located in the lovely Del Ray/Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria. It was built brand new in 2015.
Some of the special features include:
- Gourmet kitchen (4 ovens, gas stove, griddle, 2 sinks, 2 wine fridges, large fridge/freezer, professional extractor/smoke hood, etc)
- FULL media/I.T. wiring (TV/surround sound speakers/ethernet/phone/etc) plus prewiring for cable (Comcast) and Verizon FiOS
- Advanced security system with remote access controls
- Security camera wiring at front door
- Intercom system
- Energy efficient
- Roof terrace with indoor/outdoor gas fireplace
- Deck off of kitchen with gas line for gas grill
- Hardwood floors in common areas/carpet in bedrooms
- Party room on 4th floor with mini kitchen
- Quick walk to Braddock Road Metro
- Easy access to MetroWay Bus
Other Features:
- Gas heating
- Gas water heater
- Washer/dryer
- Spacious closets
- Dual shower heads and sinks in master bathroom
- Three closets in master bedroom
- Sprinkler system
- Smoke/carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and floor (linked together)
- HOA fees included (for trash pickup, landscaping/grounds maintenance, etc)
Unfortunately we do not permit pets or smoking. A security deposit of one month's rent is required at the time of signing the lease.
Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com
(RLNE5050986)