1415 Van Valkensburgh Lane

NEW BEAUTIFUL 4BR TOWNHOUSE - Gourmet Kitchen & 2 Car Garage (Alexandria, VA) 4BR / 4.5Ba 3,000 ft2 available now - 4BR / 4.5Ba

3,000 ft2



Available to move in Monday August 1st, 2019 (can be flexible on move in date up to September 1st, 2019)



Entire private townhouse for rent - $3,995 per month. 6 month lease or 1 year lease option.



Open House Wednesday July 24 at 6:30-7:30, Saturday, July 27 at 11:30-12:30; Wednesday, July 31 at 6:30-7:30



w/d in unit

attached garage



This ~3k square foot, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse with an attached 2 car garage is located in the lovely Del Ray/Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria. It was built brand new in 2015.



Some of the special features include:



- Gourmet kitchen (4 ovens, gas stove, griddle, 2 sinks, 2 wine fridges, large fridge/freezer, professional extractor/smoke hood, etc)

- FULL media/I.T. wiring (TV/surround sound speakers/ethernet/phone/etc) plus prewiring for cable (Comcast) and Verizon FiOS

- Advanced security system with remote access controls

- Security camera wiring at front door

- Intercom system

- Energy efficient

- Roof terrace with indoor/outdoor gas fireplace

- Deck off of kitchen with gas line for gas grill

- Hardwood floors in common areas/carpet in bedrooms

- Party room on 4th floor with mini kitchen

- Quick walk to Braddock Road Metro

- Easy access to MetroWay Bus



Other Features:



- Gas heating

- Gas water heater

- Washer/dryer

- Spacious closets

- Dual shower heads and sinks in master bathroom

- Three closets in master bedroom

- Sprinkler system

- Smoke/carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and floor (linked together)

- HOA fees included (for trash pickup, landscaping/grounds maintenance, etc)



Unfortunately we do not permit pets or smoking. A security deposit of one month's rent is required at the time of signing the lease.



Please contact peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5050986)