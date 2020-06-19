1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST IN POPULAR BEVERLY HILLS AREA... 2-story townhouse in the center of Alexandria available for rent. New kitchen, updated bathroom, and new flooring on first floor. Three bedrooms one bath and replacement windows.Spacious layout, fenced in back yard with storage building and professional lawn service included! Walk to great restaurants .. BOUTIQUES..CVS... FOUR MILE RUN TRAIL..SHIRLINGTON...BUS TO PENTAGON METRO. Minutes to I-395 . Application and credit check required. Tenant responsible for utilities.