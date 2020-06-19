All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

Location

1410 Dogwood Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
URBAN LIVING AT ITS BEST IN POPULAR BEVERLY HILLS AREA... 2-story townhouse in the center of Alexandria available for rent. New kitchen, updated bathroom, and new flooring on first floor. Three bedrooms one bath and replacement windows.Spacious layout, fenced in back yard with storage building and professional lawn service included! Walk to great restaurants .. BOUTIQUES..CVS... FOUR MILE RUN TRAIL..SHIRLINGTON...BUS TO PENTAGON METRO. Minutes to I-395 . Application and credit check required. Tenant responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 DOGWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

