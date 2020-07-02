1305 E ABINGDON DR #4

Amenities

Nice efficiency/studio condo in FANTASTIC LOCATION - ONLY ONE TRAFFIC LIGHT TO DC! Enjoy an updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Newer Cabinets in this cozy condo. Additional features of the home include a woodburning fireplace, hardwood floors, your own balcony and supplemental storage. Community features include a Pavilion with BBQ area, two parking spaces (unassigned), and an exercise room. Easily stroll to all that this neighborhood offers - shops and dining nearby, as well as open green areas, Old Town/Potomac Green/Potomac Landing (Amazon), easy access to GW Parkway and Public Transportation.