1305 E ABINGDON DR #4
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:26 AM

1305 E ABINGDON DR #4

1305 East Abingdon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 East Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Nice efficiency/studio condo in FANTASTIC LOCATION - ONLY ONE TRAFFIC LIGHT TO DC! Enjoy an updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters, Newer Cabinets in this cozy condo. Additional features of the home include a woodburning fireplace, hardwood floors, your own balcony and supplemental storage. Community features include a Pavilion with BBQ area, two parking spaces (unassigned), and an exercise room. Easily stroll to all that this neighborhood offers - shops and dining nearby, as well as open green areas, Old Town/Potomac Green/Potomac Landing (Amazon), easy access to GW Parkway and Public Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have any available units?
1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have?
Some of 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 offers parking.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have a pool?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have accessible units?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 E ABINGDON DR #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

