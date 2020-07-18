1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Highly sought after 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located minutes away from everything Old Town has to offer. This is walking distance to Mount Vernon trail, close to the airport, easy access into DC and close to the Potomac River. This apartment gets lots of great natural light which can also be enjoyed from the comfort of the balcony that faces the courtyard and gazebo. The apartment features granite countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and an updated bathroom and kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy.