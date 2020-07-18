All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE

1301 East Abingdon Drive · (301) 652-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 East Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Highly sought after 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located minutes away from everything Old Town has to offer. This is walking distance to Mount Vernon trail, close to the airport, easy access into DC and close to the Potomac River. This apartment gets lots of great natural light which can also be enjoyed from the comfort of the balcony that faces the courtyard and gazebo. The apartment features granite countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer and an updated bathroom and kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have any available units?
1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have?
Some of 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1301 E ABINGDON DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Gardens at Del Ray
4 E Cliff St
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity