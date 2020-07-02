All apartments in Alexandria
130 ROBERTS LANE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

130 ROBERTS LANE

130 Roberts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

130 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous renovated kitchen (quartz countertops; white wood cabinetry; mosaic tile backsplash). Updated Master Bath - master has two large closets as well as built in shelving. The 2nd bedroom has a walk in closet. The hall bath is complete with a linen closet. New flooring throughout;new lighting; freshly painted. Huge balcony with storage closet. Updated Balcony doors. Rental Rate includes ALL utilities except electrical plug-ins. Full size Washer/Dryer in unit. Short walk to King Street Metro. Easy access to 495. Parking Space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have any available units?
130 ROBERTS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 130 ROBERTS LANE have?
Some of 130 ROBERTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 ROBERTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
130 ROBERTS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 ROBERTS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 130 ROBERTS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 130 ROBERTS LANE offers parking.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 ROBERTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have a pool?
No, 130 ROBERTS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 130 ROBERTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 ROBERTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 ROBERTS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 ROBERTS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

