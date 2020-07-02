130 ROBERTS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous renovated kitchen (quartz countertops; white wood cabinetry; mosaic tile backsplash). Updated Master Bath - master has two large closets as well as built in shelving. The 2nd bedroom has a walk in closet. The hall bath is complete with a linen closet. New flooring throughout;new lighting; freshly painted. Huge balcony with storage closet. Updated Balcony doors. Rental Rate includes ALL utilities except electrical plug-ins. Full size Washer/Dryer in unit. Short walk to King Street Metro. Easy access to 495. Parking Space included.