All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122

1251 East Abingdon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1251 East Abingdon Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Beautiful Light Filled One Bedroom In Riverton Condo Community - One bedroom at the Riverton Condo community. Top floor; light filled; in-unit combo washer/ dryer. This model has a nice entry foyer and hall. The community has Pool, Gym & Bike Storage. Assigned parking. There are only 2 lights to DC on the Express Metro Bus along the GW Pkwy. Bike path within 1/2 block; 15-min walk to Metro or the heart of Old town. Within a few blocks, you'll find great restaurants, Trader Joe's & Harris Teeter, Starbucks and much, much more!!

Call 703-966-2232 to schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult and one months rent for security deposit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4589409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have any available units?
1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have?
Some of 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 currently offering any rent specials?
1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 pet-friendly?
No, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 offer parking?
Yes, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 does offer parking.
Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have a pool?
Yes, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 has a pool.
Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have accessible units?
No, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University