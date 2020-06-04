1251 East Abingdon Dr Unit 1122

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool bike storage

Beautiful Light Filled One Bedroom In Riverton Condo Community - One bedroom at the Riverton Condo community. Top floor; light filled; in-unit combo washer/ dryer. This model has a nice entry foyer and hall. The community has Pool, Gym & Bike Storage. Assigned parking. There are only 2 lights to DC on the Express Metro Bus along the GW Pkwy. Bike path within 1/2 block; 15-min walk to Metro or the heart of Old town. Within a few blocks, you'll find great restaurants, Trader Joe's & Harris Teeter, Starbucks and much, much more!!



Call 703-966-2232 to schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult and one months rent for security deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity



