Alexandria, VA
124 ROBERTS LANE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

124 ROBERTS LANE

124 Roberts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

124 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the perfect location! Rent includes all utilities except plug-in electric (approx. $35/month). Blocks to King Street Metro and Old Town. This condo boasts 2 levels with high ceilings, an updated kitchen, beautiful light fixtures, a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet, and more. The private outdoor patio overlooking trees is a great spot to enjoy coffee or for cookouts. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Extra storage closet adjacent to your patio. One assigned parking spot and many visitor spots available in the private parking lot. Very commuter friendly with easy access to 395, 495 and King Street. Available immediately, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have any available units?
124 ROBERTS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 124 ROBERTS LANE have?
Some of 124 ROBERTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 ROBERTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
124 ROBERTS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 ROBERTS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 ROBERTS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 124 ROBERTS LANE offers parking.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 ROBERTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have a pool?
No, 124 ROBERTS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 124 ROBERTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 ROBERTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 ROBERTS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 ROBERTS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

