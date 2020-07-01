124 ROBERTS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the perfect location! Rent includes all utilities except plug-in electric (approx. $35/month). Blocks to King Street Metro and Old Town. This condo boasts 2 levels with high ceilings, an updated kitchen, beautiful light fixtures, a spacious master bedroom with a walk in closet, and more. The private outdoor patio overlooking trees is a great spot to enjoy coffee or for cookouts. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pet Friendly. Extra storage closet adjacent to your patio. One assigned parking spot and many visitor spots available in the private parking lot. Very commuter friendly with easy access to 395, 495 and King Street. Available immediately, apply today!