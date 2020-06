Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely Gorgeous Renovated Townhouse! Some Of The New Features Include: Lovely Granite Counter Tops, Amazing New Appliances, and Cabinets! Spectacular Lower Level Renovated With Fabulous Full Bath! New Front Load Washer and Dryer! Second Level Bath Spotless and New! New Ceiling Fans and Light Fixtures Throughout! Closed In Front Porch Offering A Wonderful Space To Relax And Enjoy The View!