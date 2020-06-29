124 LONGVIEW DRIVE

Amenities

ONLY LOWER LEVEL APT FOR RENT! 774 Sq ft ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This is a beautiful basement apartment. Welcome Home! This is the perfect place for you if want to live close to everything! Start your day with a nice cup of coffee in your own country style kitchen. Wind down your day with your favorite book by relaxing in the beautiful chair and ottoman included. Plan your meals while shopping at nearby Giant and Whole Foods. Taking a break from cooking, try one of the many restaurants just minutes away. You are right outside of Old Town Alexandria by the way! Take advantage of the many commuter options, Subway, Amtrak/Marc Rail, Bus or Bike, taking some of the pain out of going to work or school. If you prefer to drive, 495 and 395 are conveniently located close by. Enjoy your stay!