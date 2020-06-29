All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
124 LONGVIEW DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

124 LONGVIEW DRIVE

124 Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

124 Longview Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ONLY LOWER LEVEL APT FOR RENT! 774 Sq ft ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! This is a beautiful basement apartment. Welcome Home! This is the perfect place for you if want to live close to everything! Start your day with a nice cup of coffee in your own country style kitchen. Wind down your day with your favorite book by relaxing in the beautiful chair and ottoman included. Plan your meals while shopping at nearby Giant and Whole Foods. Taking a break from cooking, try one of the many restaurants just minutes away. You are right outside of Old Town Alexandria by the way! Take advantage of the many commuter options, Subway, Amtrak/Marc Rail, Bus or Bike, taking some of the pain out of going to work or school. If you prefer to drive, 495 and 395 are conveniently located close by. Enjoy your stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have any available units?
124 LONGVIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
124 LONGVIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 LONGVIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University