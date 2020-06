Amenities

This beautiful end unit Townhouse is Move-In Ready. It features 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This gem is located less than 2 miles from the King Street and Eisenhower metro stations, and has nearby shopping.