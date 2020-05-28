1220 Franklin St

Amenities

Location, location, location. Enjoy easy commutes from inside the Beltway while the rest grind away in traffic. This townhouse is located in the Southwest Quadrant of beautiful and historic Old Town Alexandria. It enjoys recent renovations, new appliances, and hardwood floors. Wainscotting and crown molding on the main floor. Newly re-modeled kitchen with marble countertops, modern cabinetry, and high-end appliances. Atrium window in dining area for plants and/or herbs. New washer and dryer to be left in place in downstairs utility room. Newly remodeled downstairs bathroom and other plumbing improvements upstairs. Newly installed second HVAC unit in the attic - no climate control issues on any level. Nice amount of attic and shed storage for hobby/sports equipment, seasonal clothing, and holiday decorations. Gorgeous front and back yards with Pennsylvania Blue Stone path, porch, and patio beckon you for an evening drink out front to chat with neighbors or in back to fire up the grill. This location is within easy walking distance of shopping, dining, entertainment, and fitness options on King St. and throughout Old Town. King St. Metro station is a fifteen minute walk which will take you quickly to the airport, Pentagon, and D.C. The Patent and Trade Office is mere blocks away. The Beltway is easily accessible and will have you over the Wilson Bridge to Maryland and/or D.C. in no time. For military service members, Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB), Fort McNair, the Navy Yard, and Joint Base Andrews (with exchange/commissary and health care/pharmacy options) are quite accessible from this location. Just a few miles up the George Washington Parkway, Ronald Reagan National Airport is a $20 ride away - making travel and family visits a cinch. The Mt. Vernon pedestrian trail is easily accessible for bicycle transit into the city, or for a run alongside the Potomac or through Jones Point Park. Come have a look! Would love to have you.



