1210 ORONOCO STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RENT this lovely, 3-level, fully renovated townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Has open layout with Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, main level 1/2 bath, and Washer/Dryer, 3 Bedrooms upstairs with a nicely remodeled bathroom, finished basement with a recreation/bonus room, good sized 4th bedroom and another remodeled full bathroom, Walk-out stairs to fenced-in Patio for entertaining. plenty of street parking. Just a few blocks from Braddock Rd Metro Station, Old Town w/ shopping & restaurants, easy access to bus lines, I-495 and 1-395.