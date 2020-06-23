All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
RENT this lovely, 3-level, fully renovated townhouse in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Has open layout with Hardwood Floors throughout. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, main level 1/2 bath, and Washer/Dryer, 3 Bedrooms upstairs with a nicely remodeled bathroom, finished basement with a recreation/bonus room, good sized 4th bedroom and another remodeled full bathroom, Walk-out stairs to fenced-in Patio for entertaining. plenty of street parking. Just a few blocks from Braddock Rd Metro Station, Old Town w/ shopping & restaurants, easy access to bus lines, I-495 and 1-395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1210 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1210 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1210 ORONOCO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1210 ORONOCO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
No, 1210 ORONOCO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1210 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1210 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
