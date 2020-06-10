All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

1209 North Pitt Street

1209 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1209 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bike storage
ALEX/OLD TOWN - Bright, lovely one bedroom with lots of windows. Great location in Canal Place Condominiums. Only one block to bike path along Potomac River. Gleaming hardwood floors except for ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Crisp and clean with fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room with built-in TV system above mantel. Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan over dining alcove. Recent appliances including smooth-top stove with self-cleaning oven; built-in microwave; large refrigerator with icemaker; washer/dryer; dishwasher and disposal. Nice bedroom with double windows has walk-in closet with extenders. Recently renovated bathroom with linen closet. Beautiful landscaped grounds with pool. Bike room and extra assigned storage. Off-street parking is assigned. Great location with DASH bus at entrance connecting to Braddock and King Street Metro. Easy walk to restaurants, shops, Harris Teeter and Starbucks. All utilities included except electricity. $1750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 North Pitt Street have any available units?
1209 North Pitt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 North Pitt Street have?
Some of 1209 North Pitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 North Pitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 North Pitt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 North Pitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 North Pitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1209 North Pitt Street offer parking?
No, 1209 North Pitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 North Pitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 North Pitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 North Pitt Street have a pool?
Yes, 1209 North Pitt Street has a pool.
Does 1209 North Pitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 North Pitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 North Pitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 North Pitt Street has units with dishwashers.
