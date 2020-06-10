1209 North Pitt Street

Amenities

ALEX/OLD TOWN - Bright, lovely one bedroom with lots of windows. Great location in Canal Place Condominiums. Only one block to bike path along Potomac River. Gleaming hardwood floors except for ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Crisp and clean with fresh paint throughout. Fireplace in living room with built-in TV system above mantel. Eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan over dining alcove. Recent appliances including smooth-top stove with self-cleaning oven; built-in microwave; large refrigerator with icemaker; washer/dryer; dishwasher and disposal. Nice bedroom with double windows has walk-in closet with extenders. Recently renovated bathroom with linen closet. Beautiful landscaped grounds with pool. Bike room and extra assigned storage. Off-street parking is assigned. Great location with DASH bus at entrance connecting to Braddock and King Street Metro. Easy walk to restaurants, shops, Harris Teeter and Starbucks. All utilities included except electricity. $1750.