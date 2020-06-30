All apartments in Alexandria
1202 S Washington St.

1202 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1202 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
I am looking for someone to take over my lease from April - October. I can be flexible about the move in date, if you need the apartment sooner.

This is a one bedroom apartment at Bridgeyard in Old Town. Its located right next to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and this building back up into the Mount Vernon trail.
This apartment is on a corner, so one side of the apartment faces the river and the other side faces the Masonic Temple and a courtyard.

The kitchen has a new chef-style kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances with gas cooking.

The unit has hardwood floors in all rooms.

There is a swimming pool and cabana lounge that look out over the Potomac river. There is also an on-site convenience store and fitness center.

The rent is plus for gas, water, trash, and electric. My lease is up in October with the option to renew the lease. No security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 S Washington St. have any available units?
1202 S Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1202 S Washington St. have?
Some of 1202 S Washington St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 S Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1202 S Washington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 S Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 1202 S Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1202 S Washington St. offer parking?
No, 1202 S Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 1202 S Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 S Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 S Washington St. have a pool?
Yes, 1202 S Washington St. has a pool.
Does 1202 S Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1202 S Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 S Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 S Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 S Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 S Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.

