1202 S Washington St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool

I am looking for someone to take over my lease from April - October. I can be flexible about the move in date, if you need the apartment sooner.



This is a one bedroom apartment at Bridgeyard in Old Town. Its located right next to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and this building back up into the Mount Vernon trail.

This apartment is on a corner, so one side of the apartment faces the river and the other side faces the Masonic Temple and a courtyard.



The kitchen has a new chef-style kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances with gas cooking.



The unit has hardwood floors in all rooms.



There is a swimming pool and cabana lounge that look out over the Potomac river. There is also an on-site convenience store and fitness center.



The rent is plus for gas, water, trash, and electric. My lease is up in October with the option to renew the lease. No security deposit.