120 W Taylor Run Pkwy

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just renovated townhouse located close to Old Town & King St. Metro. 4 BR, 1 Full bath, Hardwood floors on the upper level, large living and dining space, fenced rear yard, City park across the street and close to shopping, great restaurants, entertainment. One mile to King Street Metro ( blue and yellow lines) 2 miles to the waterfront! Pets welcome!

Property Highlights:

-4 bedrooms 1 bath

-fully fenced in backyard

- New paint throughout

- Update appliances

- W/D in home

-Natural light through out home

Available now!



