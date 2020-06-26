All apartments in Alexandria
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
120 W Taylor Run Pkwy
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:27 AM

120 W Taylor Run Pkwy

120 West Taylor Run Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

120 West Taylor Run Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

Just renovated townhouse located close to Old Town & King St. Metro. 4 BR, 1 Full bath, Hardwood floors on the upper level, large living and dining space, fenced rear yard, City park across the street and close to shopping, great restaurants, entertainment. One mile to King Street Metro ( blue and yellow lines) 2 miles to the waterfront! Pets welcome!
Property Highlights:
-4 bedrooms 1 bath
-fully fenced in backyard
- New paint throughout
- Update appliances
- W/D in home
-Natural light through out home
Available now!

(RLNE4931123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have any available units?
120 W Taylor Run Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
120 W Taylor Run Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy offer parking?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have a pool?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 W Taylor Run Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
