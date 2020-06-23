All apartments in Alexandria
1127 POWHATAN STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

1127 POWHATAN STREET

1127 Powhatan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Powhatan Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super, end unit townhouse in popular north Old Town. Walk to shops, trails, the River and the Metro. This roomy home offers a living room, half bath and den on the main level; 3 bedrooms and a bath on the upper level and a kitchen, family room and half bath on the lower level. You can enjoy the private, fully fenced rear yard. There is plenty of on-street parking. The whole house has been freshly painted in light grey paint. Call or email soon so that we can let you know as soon as this house will be ready for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have any available units?
1127 POWHATAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have?
Some of 1127 POWHATAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 POWHATAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1127 POWHATAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 POWHATAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1127 POWHATAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1127 POWHATAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 POWHATAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1127 POWHATAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1127 POWHATAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 POWHATAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 POWHATAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 POWHATAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

