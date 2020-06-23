1127 POWHATAN STREET

Amenities

Super, end unit townhouse in popular north Old Town. Walk to shops, trails, the River and the Metro. This roomy home offers a living room, half bath and den on the main level; 3 bedrooms and a bath on the upper level and a kitchen, family room and half bath on the lower level. You can enjoy the private, fully fenced rear yard. There is plenty of on-street parking. The whole house has been freshly painted in light grey paint. Call or email soon so that we can let you know as soon as this house will be ready for viewing.