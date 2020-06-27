All apartments in Alexandria
1113 N PITT STREET
1113 N PITT STREET

1113 North Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Canal Place in Old Town Alexandria, well maintained 800 sqft 2 bedroom condo w private slate patio in private courtyard setting. New HVAC, tankless water heater, great kitchen, wall-to-wall carpet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, walk-in closet, extra storage, sep. bike storage, assigned parking. Near Potomac River & Barddock and King St Metro stations. Unit 1C is on ground level. HOA limits pets to absolutely 1 per unit. If tenant has pet, rent is increased to $2,000/mo and deposit will be $2,000. Repairs and repainting, if necessary, will be made when current tenant moves out on July 15. $150 move in fee made out to Liberty Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 N PITT STREET have any available units?
1113 N PITT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1113 N PITT STREET have?
Some of 1113 N PITT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 N PITT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1113 N PITT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 N PITT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 N PITT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1113 N PITT STREET offers parking.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 N PITT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET have a pool?
No, 1113 N PITT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1113 N PITT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 N PITT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 N PITT STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 N PITT STREET has units with air conditioning.
