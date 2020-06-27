1113 N PITT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Canal Place in Old Town Alexandria, well maintained 800 sqft 2 bedroom condo w private slate patio in private courtyard setting. New HVAC, tankless water heater, great kitchen, wall-to-wall carpet, stacked washer/dryer in unit, walk-in closet, extra storage, sep. bike storage, assigned parking. Near Potomac River & Barddock and King St Metro stations. Unit 1C is on ground level. HOA limits pets to absolutely 1 per unit. If tenant has pet, rent is increased to $2,000/mo and deposit will be $2,000. Repairs and repainting, if necessary, will be made when current tenant moves out on July 15. $150 move in fee made out to Liberty Management.