111 N. PATRICK ST #1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Two Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized fully renovated apartment. New Kitchen Cabs, New Stainless steel appliances, New w/d, granite countertops, newly refinished authentic hardwoods, crown molding, freshly painted, new blinds... Secured 4-unit building one block from King St. Must SEE! Owner pays Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash Removal. Tenant responsible for electric. Furnishings are for staging purposes only. No pets allowed and street parking only with City of Alexandria parking permit.