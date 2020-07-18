All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

111 N. PATRICK ST #1

111 N Patrick St · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the splendor of living in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Two Bedroom, One bathroom, oversized fully renovated apartment. New Kitchen Cabs, New Stainless steel appliances, New w/d, granite countertops, newly refinished authentic hardwoods, crown molding, freshly painted, new blinds... Secured 4-unit building one block from King St. Must SEE! Owner pays Gas, Water, Sewer & Trash Removal. Tenant responsible for electric. Furnishings are for staging purposes only. No pets allowed and street parking only with City of Alexandria parking permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have any available units?
111 N. PATRICK ST #1 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have?
Some of 111 N. PATRICK ST #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
111 N. PATRICK ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 offers parking.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have a pool?
No, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 N. PATRICK ST #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
