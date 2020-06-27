11 E Glebe Rd Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Garden Style Condo, Pet Paradise - Spacious 600 sq. ft, one bedroom, one bath garden style home. This beautiful property has hardwood floors, newly remastered kitchen, and multiple closets giving ample storage space. All the modern appliances for the kitchen include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal and individually controlled AC/heating units in the bedroom and living area. Auburn Village amenities include private parking, bicycle storage room, and an on-site laundry facility. This is a very pet friendly community; a very large three-acre inner courtyard provides dog owners a great space to exercise their pets without leaving the property. Living in Auburn Village means you will enjoy the convenience of walking to Potomac Yard, dining on The Ave in Del Ray, and Old Town Alexandria. This property is only 10 minutes walking distance to grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, downtown Del Ray, public transit, and bike trails. 15-minute drive to Old Town Alexandria, Downtown D.C., Reagan National Airport, and metro stations including Crystal City and Braddock Road. Dash bus stop is in front of the property. Tenant pays (electricity). Owner (HOA) pays all the rest (water, sewer, trash). Pets are welcome max (2). Accepting applications now at https://keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent



Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.



