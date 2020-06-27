All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

11 E Glebe Rd Unit C

11 East Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

11 East Glebe Road, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Garden Style Condo, Pet Paradise - Spacious 600 sq. ft, one bedroom, one bath garden style home. This beautiful property has hardwood floors, newly remastered kitchen, and multiple closets giving ample storage space. All the modern appliances for the kitchen include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven, garbage disposal and individually controlled AC/heating units in the bedroom and living area. Auburn Village amenities include private parking, bicycle storage room, and an on-site laundry facility. This is a very pet friendly community; a very large three-acre inner courtyard provides dog owners a great space to exercise their pets without leaving the property. Living in Auburn Village means you will enjoy the convenience of walking to Potomac Yard, dining on The Ave in Del Ray, and Old Town Alexandria. This property is only 10 minutes walking distance to grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, downtown Del Ray, public transit, and bike trails. 15-minute drive to Old Town Alexandria, Downtown D.C., Reagan National Airport, and metro stations including Crystal City and Braddock Road. Dash bus stop is in front of the property. Tenant pays (electricity). Owner (HOA) pays all the rest (water, sewer, trash). Pets are welcome max (2). Accepting applications now at https://keyrenteralexandria.com/alexandria-homes-for-rent

Applications must be filled out and paid for online for all applicants 18+, applications are processed in order received subject to qualifications, no refunds, allow 3-5 business days to process application. Applications will not be considered complete nor reviewed until every Applicant 18 years of age and older who will be living at the property has completed, signed, provide all required documents and paid for a separate application. Pets are welcome and must be registered with Keyrenter Alexandria during application process or at www.keyrenterAlexandria.com/pets, $40 monthly pet fee and $300 pet deposit applies per pet. No smoking/vaping in unit or on premises. Minimum (1) one-year lease required longer terms accepted.

(RLNE5103722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have any available units?
11 E Glebe Rd Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have?
Some of 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
11 E Glebe Rd Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C offers parking.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have a pool?
No, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 E Glebe Rd Unit C has units with air conditioning.
