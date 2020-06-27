All apartments in Alexandria
1038 HARRISON CIRCLE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

1038 HARRISON CIRCLE

1038 Harrison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Harrison Circle, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Newly Renovated 4 level Town home in SUMMERS GROVE Alexandria. Walk to Van Dorn metro station. Only 4 stops to Crystal city the Amazon new HQ2 and 3 stops to Reagan National airport. Minutes to 495, 95 and 395, close to everything! Bright New kitchen with upscale cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and bay window. Dining room next to kitchen bar and open the family room with fireplace. New bathrooms with upscale tile and vanity. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in third floor. Additional bedroom/loft/study in 4th floor. New paint whole house. New floors. New upper AC units. New washer & Dryer. New lights. Main level deck over look the trees with French glass door from family room. Attached 2 car garage. Additional visitor parking spaces. Van Dorn metro station and other Alexandria metro station will reopen on 9/2/2019 after shutting down for platform repairs. This is the only community which can walk to Van Dorn metro. It's just cross the street of metro. Open house Sunday 7/28/2019 from 2-4PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have any available units?
1038 HARRISON CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have?
Some of 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1038 HARRISON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1038 HARRISON CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
