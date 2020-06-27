1038 HARRISON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Newly Renovated 4 level Town home in SUMMERS GROVE Alexandria. Walk to Van Dorn metro station. Only 4 stops to Crystal city the Amazon new HQ2 and 3 stops to Reagan National airport. Minutes to 495, 95 and 395, close to everything! Bright New kitchen with upscale cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, and bay window. Dining room next to kitchen bar and open the family room with fireplace. New bathrooms with upscale tile and vanity. 3 bedroom and 2 full bath in third floor. Additional bedroom/loft/study in 4th floor. New paint whole house. New floors. New upper AC units. New washer & Dryer. New lights. Main level deck over look the trees with French glass door from family room. Attached 2 car garage. Additional visitor parking spaces. Van Dorn metro station and other Alexandria metro station will reopen on 9/2/2019 after shutting down for platform repairs. This is the only community which can walk to Van Dorn metro. It's just cross the street of metro. Open house Sunday 7/28/2019 from 2-4PM.