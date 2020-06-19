All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

1001 KING STREET

1001 King Street
Location

1001 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Unique Old Town property. Located above Bluprint Chocolatiers at the corner of King & N. Patrick Streets. This one bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and deep crown moldings. The main level features an entry area which is perfect for either a study or den, with a large closet. As you pass through an oval-arched doorway, there's a half bath before entering into a chef's kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast nook. The living room features large windows allowing for wonderful natural light. Upstairs you'll find a spacious bedroom with two freestanding wardrobes. A spa-like bath with a deep, jetted tub and a separate shower and double vanities complete the upper level. There's a new full size stacked front loading washer & dryer on the upper level, as well. Finally, you can enjoy the roof top deck on warm summer days! There's a private entrance to this property located at the rear of the building, through a small walkway. The home is 10 blocks to the Potomac, with the ferry to Nationals Park, National Harbor or Washington Harbor. You're 6 minutes to Reagan National airport & 10 minutes to the SW DC Waterfront! If you want true urban living in the heart of Old Town, this is the home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 KING STREET have any available units?
1001 KING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 KING STREET have?
Some of 1001 KING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 KING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 KING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 KING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1001 KING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1001 KING STREET offer parking?
No, 1001 KING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1001 KING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 KING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 KING STREET have a pool?
No, 1001 KING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1001 KING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 KING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 KING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 KING STREET has units with dishwashers.
