1001 KING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Unique Old Town property. Located above Bluprint Chocolatiers at the corner of King & N. Patrick Streets. This one bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and deep crown moldings. The main level features an entry area which is perfect for either a study or den, with a large closet. As you pass through an oval-arched doorway, there's a half bath before entering into a chef's kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cooking and a breakfast nook. The living room features large windows allowing for wonderful natural light. Upstairs you'll find a spacious bedroom with two freestanding wardrobes. A spa-like bath with a deep, jetted tub and a separate shower and double vanities complete the upper level. There's a new full size stacked front loading washer & dryer on the upper level, as well. Finally, you can enjoy the roof top deck on warm summer days! There's a private entrance to this property located at the rear of the building, through a small walkway. The home is 10 blocks to the Potomac, with the ferry to Nationals Park, National Harbor or Washington Harbor. You're 6 minutes to Reagan National airport & 10 minutes to the SW DC Waterfront! If you want true urban living in the heart of Old Town, this is the home for you.