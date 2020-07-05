100 Reynolds St

Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN STUDIO - $3540 / MONTH (30Day)+ taxes or $168 / Day + taxes for 1-29 days



This studio is the perfect pet friendly option for an all inclusive, (all utilities included), short term or extended stay in the Washington, DC area. Whether youre relocating, transferring, temporary duty, attending training classes or simply visiting DC for 30 days or longer, this studio is the ideal home away from home. Youll a spacious, 480 square feet with separate living and work space, all with fully-equipped kitchens.



Conveniently located near groceries, pharmacies, shopping, dining and DCs monuments, museums and historical sites. Easy freeway access to major routes.



Features:



- Ready To Move In Accommodations include a spacious Studio Suite

(480 sq. feet), fully equipped kitchen, a king size bed, (2 queen

bed option available), a queen size sofa sleeper and a work space

with desk and office chair.



- All furniture, housewares, cookware, dishware, dinnerware,

bedding, linens, towels, small appliances, microwave

On-Site Laundry facilities

24 Hour Fitness center with modern equipment.



- Complimentary Continental Breakfast featuring make your own

waffle station available for duration of stay.



- All utilities included with monthly package, (Electricity-Gas-Water).



- Free Cable TV, (55 Channels including HBO), In-Room Movies*

Available anytime, (*fee may be applicable)



- Free Local Telephone Service



- On Site Restaurant w/ kitchen open until 10PM



- Complimentary Parking



- Weekly Housekeeping Service (daily plan available for extra fee)



- Free High Speed Internet Access

Pet Friendly Accommodations



- Rental Car Accommodations available with room package. Contact us for details



- Free Shuttle Service to the Van Dorn Street Metro Station



- No Application Fees



- No Security Deposit Required. (Pets require deposit)