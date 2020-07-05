All apartments in Alexandria
100 Reynolds St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Reynolds St

100 South Reynolds Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
cable included
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
microwave
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
READY TO MOVE IN STUDIO - $3540 / MONTH (30Day)+ taxes or $168 / Day + taxes for 1-29 days

This studio is the perfect pet friendly option for an all inclusive, (all utilities included), short term or extended stay in the Washington, DC area. Whether youre relocating, transferring, temporary duty, attending training classes or simply visiting DC for 30 days or longer, this studio is the ideal home away from home. Youll a spacious, 480 square feet with separate living and work space, all with fully-equipped kitchens.

Conveniently located near groceries, pharmacies, shopping, dining and DCs monuments, museums and historical sites. Easy freeway access to major routes.

Features:

- Ready To Move In Accommodations include a spacious Studio Suite
(480 sq. feet), fully equipped kitchen, a king size bed, (2 queen
bed option available), a queen size sofa sleeper and a work space
with desk and office chair.

- All furniture, housewares, cookware, dishware, dinnerware,
bedding, linens, towels, small appliances, microwave
On-Site Laundry facilities
24 Hour Fitness center with modern equipment.

- Complimentary Continental Breakfast featuring make your own
waffle station available for duration of stay.

- All utilities included with monthly package, (Electricity-Gas-Water).

- Free Cable TV, (55 Channels including HBO), In-Room Movies*
Available anytime, (*fee may be applicable)

- Free Local Telephone Service

- On Site Restaurant w/ kitchen open until 10PM

- Complimentary Parking

- Weekly Housekeeping Service (daily plan available for extra fee)

- Free High Speed Internet Access
Pet Friendly Accommodations

- Rental Car Accommodations available with room package. Contact us for details

- Free Shuttle Service to the Van Dorn Street Metro Station

- No Application Fees

- No Security Deposit Required. (Pets require deposit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Reynolds St have any available units?
100 Reynolds St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 100 Reynolds St have?
Some of 100 Reynolds St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Reynolds St currently offering any rent specials?
100 Reynolds St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Reynolds St pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Reynolds St is pet friendly.
Does 100 Reynolds St offer parking?
Yes, 100 Reynolds St offers parking.
Does 100 Reynolds St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Reynolds St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Reynolds St have a pool?
No, 100 Reynolds St does not have a pool.
Does 100 Reynolds St have accessible units?
No, 100 Reynolds St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Reynolds St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Reynolds St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Reynolds St have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Reynolds St does not have units with air conditioning.

