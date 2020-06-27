1 w. Maple St. #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Charming 1bedroom in Old Town Alexandria - Property Id: 144317



Light-filled one bedroom in Alexandria VA, three blocks from the King Street Metro, in a beautiful safe neighborhood of single family homes, mature trees and ample parking. Shops and restaurants of Old Town just steps away, and Whole Foods within six blocks. Five minutes to National Airport, and just a few more to H2Q and downtown! Central air, washer-dryer one dog or cat considered on a case by case basis. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, August 10 12-4

