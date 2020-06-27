All apartments in Alexandria
1 w. Maple St. #202
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1 w. Maple St. #202

1 West Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 West Maple Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Charming 1bedroom in Old Town Alexandria - Property Id: 144317

Light-filled one bedroom in Alexandria VA, three blocks from the King Street Metro, in a beautiful safe neighborhood of single family homes, mature trees and ample parking. Shops and restaurants of Old Town just steps away, and Whole Foods within six blocks. Five minutes to National Airport, and just a few more to H2Q and downtown! Central air, washer-dryer one dog or cat considered on a case by case basis. OPEN HOUSE Saturday, August 10 12-4
Property Id 144317

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have any available units?
1 w. Maple St. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have?
Some of 1 w. Maple St. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 w. Maple St. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1 w. Maple St. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 w. Maple St. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 w. Maple St. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1 w. Maple St. #202 offers parking.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 w. Maple St. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have a pool?
No, 1 w. Maple St. #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have accessible units?
No, 1 w. Maple St. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 w. Maple St. #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 w. Maple St. #202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 w. Maple St. #202 has units with air conditioning.
