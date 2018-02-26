10384 S Beetdigger Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.5 bath full of extras: open floor plan & beautiful fireplace with custom mantel; gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring; upgraded modern cabinets; large picture windows; vaulted ceilings. Master suite w/ custom shower & separate bath; sizeable laundry room; 2-car garage with extra storage. Hot water on demand. Located in fantastic brand-new neighborhood in Sandy. Inquire, schedule showings, and apply at our website!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849333)