All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10384 S Beetdigger Blvd

10384 S Beetdigger Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10384 S Beetdigger Blvd, Sandy, UT 84070
Northwest Exposure

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Luxury Townhome - Bright & spacious--Brand New! 3 BR, 2.5 bath full of extras: open floor plan & beautiful fireplace with custom mantel; gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring; upgraded modern cabinets; large picture windows; vaulted ceilings. Master suite w/ custom shower & separate bath; sizeable laundry room; 2-car garage with extra storage. Hot water on demand. Located in fantastic brand-new neighborhood in Sandy. Inquire, schedule showings, and apply at our website!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have any available units?
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have?
Some of 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10384 S Beetdigger Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does offer parking.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have a pool?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10384 S Beetdigger Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 BedroomsSandy 2 Bedrooms
Sandy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSandy Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sandy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

EdgemontCrescent White Willow
Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College