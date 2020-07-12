/
/
/
poplar grove
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:01 PM
181 Apartments for rent in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City, UT
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$955
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
852 West 700 South
852 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1075 sqft
Come see this clean 3-bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Poplar Grove, just 8 blocks west of downtown Salt Lake. Off street parking with a fenced back yard. Close to schools, grocery stores and shops. Freeway access 4 blocks away.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
874 West 300 South
874 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/31/20 Unique small home with large yard. - Property Id: 312770 Unique 114 year old home with all tile floors. The home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has one neighbor on the westside.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
247 S Pueblo St - Unit #2
247 Pueblo Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1557 West 200 South
1557 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
680 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent $850, Base Deposit $1000 ($850 is refundable). Deposit to Hold $650 ($500 applies toward Base Deposit. Available 7/7/2020.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
457 S Post St
457 Post Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
710 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bed - 1 Bath Home For Rent. The cute home has been remodeled with new paint, carpet, hardwood floors, lighting, doors, new kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and new kitchen appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
921 W 300 S
921 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1359 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Salt Lake City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 46
Last updated December 7 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
475 North Redwood Road
475 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Upgraded appliances, flooring, and paint all through the house! The new exterior around the complex makes this place feel new! Whole 3rd floor is the master with giant walk in closet with additional storage behind closet.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
344 Post Street
344 Post Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$800
580 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent is $800. Base Deposit is $950. Deposit to hold $650($500 applies toward base deposit). Available 7/15/2020. Nice clean basement apartment in a triplex located in Salt Lake City.
Results within 1 mile of Poplar Grove
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
70 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,270
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
243 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$789
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,012
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
13 Units Available
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 03:34pm
2 Units Available
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
218 W North Temple St. #W7
218 North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,295
650 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown SLC - PRICE JUST REDUCED! This gorgeous top floor fully furnished condo is located near the heart of the city. Easy walking access to all of what downtown Salt Lake City has to offer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTKearns, UTWoods Cross, UTMagna, UTCottonwood Heights, UTCenterville, UT